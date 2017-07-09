Home / The Star News / Raiders dominate Hodags in home, GNC opener

Medford’s Bailey Klabunde (l.) is in position for the set while middle Lainey Brunner looks for that potential pass during the first set of Thursday’s 3-0 sweep of Rhinelander at Raider Hall. Raider teams have won 23 straight GNC matches, a streak that started in mid-September of 2015. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsDesirae Weissmiller scores off a back row attack to give Medford an 18-9 first-game lead. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 09/07/2017 - 9:47am mattf

If there were nerves before last Thursday’s home opener, the Medford Raiders certainly didn’t show them in a dominant 3-0 sweep of Rhinelander in the first Great Northern Conference match of the fall.
The Hodags feature one of the top front-row threats in the GNC in senior Hope Wissbroecker. She finished the night with a meet-high 15 kills but she was no match for Medford’s balanced and varied offensive attack that seemingly came from all directions.
“We were really clicking today,” junior Desirae Weissmiller said after racking up a team-high 11 kills.
Senior Lainey Brunner and sophomore Kamry Albrecht each had four solo block kills in the win, which was key to the victory, according to head coach Cheryl Schreiner.
