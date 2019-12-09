Raiders defend home court, start 2-0 in GNC
Thu, 09/12/2019 - 10:59am mattf
The Medford Raiders will get four chances this fall to defend their home court in Great Northern Conference matches.
That’s what they’ve done in their first two opportunities.
Tuesday’s night 3-0 sweep of Rhinelander was expected as the Hodags came in 1-10 overall on the young season and had lost 46 straight matches before beating Bruce on Aug. 30.
A 3-2 win over Northland Pines Thursday, however, was a big one against a team that is also eyeing a run at title contention.
