Raiders christen pool with solid effort against Jays

The first practices and first competitive meet are in the books for Medford Area Senior High’s newly-renovated pool.

So is the first win after the Medford Raiders eased past Merrill 109-61 on Tuesday afternoon.

“It was cool,” head coach Betsy Berends said. “First meet in the new pool. We won. That kinda makes it sweeter.”

The non-conference win in Medford’s first dual meet of the fall was powered by several sources. The Raiders took the top two spots in the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relays, got two individual wins from Avery Apfelbeck and one-two finishes in the 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke.

