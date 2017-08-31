Home / The Star News / Raiders christen pool with solid effort against Jays

Medford’s Leah Leonard tries to keep pace with Merrill’s Kaytlin Woller during a closely-contested 100-yard backstroke race Tuesday. Woller won the race while Leonard took third, just behind teammate Rileigh Polacek. The Raiders won the first meet in the high school’s renovated pool 109-61. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider Mckena Downey loses her goggles during the 400-yard freestyle relay race Tuesday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
The first practices and first competitive meet are in the books for Medford Area Senior High’s newly-renovated pool.
So is the first win after the Medford Raiders eased past Merrill 109-61 on Tuesday afternoon.
“It was cool,” head coach Betsy Berends said. “First meet in the new pool. We won. That kinda makes it sweeter.”
The non-conference win in Medford’s first dual meet of the fall was powered by several sources. The Raiders took the top two spots in the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relays, got two individual wins from Avery Apfelbeck and one-two finishes in the 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

