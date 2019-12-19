Raiders caught in speed trap in loss to Hodags

Defensive pressure in basketball isn’t always about forcing turnovers, though the Rhinelander Hodags forced 24 in Tuesday’s game with the Medford Raiders.

More importantly Tuesday, the Hodags simply got the young Raiders playing faster than they needed to play and took advantage in a 67-46 win at Raider Hall.

“We sped up our offense and I’ve told the girls from the beginning that we play better basketball when we run our offense and are composed and patient on offense,” Medford head coach Jessica Faude said.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.