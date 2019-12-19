Home / The Star News

Raiders caught in speed trap in loss to Hodags



Medford's Marissa Fronk scores off a steal early in Tuesday's 67-46 loss to Rhinelander. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Katie Brehm tries to force her way through Rhinelander defender Cynthia Beavers and get to the basket during the first half of the Raiders’ 67-46 loss to the Hodags Tuesday night. Medford hosts another Great Northern Conference power, Lakeland, Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 8:48am mattf

Defensive pressure in basketball isn’t always about forcing turnovers, though the Rhinelander Hodags forced 24 in Tuesday’s game with the Medford Raiders.
More importantly Tuesday, the Hodags simply got the young Raiders playing faster than they needed to play and took advantage in a 67-46 win at Raider Hall.
“We sped up our offense and I’ve told the girls from the beginning that we play better basketball when we run our offense and are composed and patient on offense,” Medford head coach Jessica Faude said.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

