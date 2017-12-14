Raiders carry momentum into first home duals

Just three meets in, the Medford Raiders may have hit an important turning point to their wrestling season.

The search for wrestlers to fill some of the upper weights has landed a couple of promising prospects, the lineup card is now filled in all but one weight class and the Raiders continue to win, as evidenced by a dominant first-place finish at Saturday’s 14-team Amherst Scramble and a 75-0 shellacking of Chequamegon last Thursday.

“This is exactly how I envisioned things in my mind,” head coach Brandon Marcis said Tuesday. “Once we got through Thanksgiving and hunting season, there has just been a laser focus. It’s all coming together. I’m so excited right now.”

