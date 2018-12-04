Home / The Star News / Raiders begin quest for 3-peat and even more

Members of the 2018 Medford golf team include (front) Ryan Perrin, Michael Dassow, (kneeling) Sam Liske, Isaac Dittrich, Jacob Clark, (row 3) Slade Doberstein, Leticia Vieira Silva, Hannah Machon, Hannah Tabbert, Aubrey Buskerud, (row 4) head coach Dave Vaara, Brady Tlusty, Tyler Kadlecek, Kaleb Voight, Colton Werner, Dain Strick, Payton Nelson, Alex Gilbertson and coach Matt Haase. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 04/12/2018 - 9:27am mattf

Expectations are high and so is the excitement level among the veterans on the Medford Raiders’ golf team.
Coming off one of the program’s most successful seasons ever, the Raiders return three seniors who were All-Great Northern Conference award winners and bring another key senior back into the fold. These seniors share a focus toward the one common goal that got away in 2017 –– qualifying as a team for the WIAA Division 2 state tournament.
“For me, probably the main goal is to get the team to state,” senior Ryan Perrin said last week. “We just missed it last year. I think about it a lot.”
Unfortunately, the Raiders may not be competing for awhile due to spring’s late arrival. They were supposed to start their season with a nine-hole meet at Tomahawk Tuesday and the Ashland Invitational today, Thursday. Those meets got wiped out.
