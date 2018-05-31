Home / The Star News / Raiders to be well-represented again at La Crosse

No matter what the heat sheets say going in, a WIAA sectional track and field meet is rarely predictable.
The Medford Raiders pulled off a couple of surprises during Thursday’s WIAA Division 2 meet in Colby where they qualified six boys entries and five girls entries for this weekend’s WIAA state championships at UW-La Crosse as well as wheelchair athlete Zech Lewandowski in three more events.
Fortunately, some of their most dependable athletes avoided upsets and earned their predicted state berths as well. Those included the top-seeded girls 3,200-meter relay team winning the sectional championship, senior Victor Rinaldi qualifying in both the boys 100-meter and 200-meter dashes and senior Hunter Brandner making it in the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes.
The biggest upsets, if you believe the heat sheets, were the boys 800-meter relay team jumping from the fourth seed to a sectional championship with a nearly flawless race, sophomore Sami Stolp jumping from the 10th seed to fourth and earning the last state berth in the girls triple jump and senior Trey Ulrich bumping from the seventh seed to third and punching his ticket to state in the boys 1,600-meter run.
Stolp also qualified in the long jump, junior Lauren Meyer made it in the 800-meter run and freshman Alicia Kawa added to her state cross country berth in the fall by qualifying in the girls 3,200-meter run.
