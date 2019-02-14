Home / The Star News / Raiders ‘got this’ in Friday win, improve Saturday at Ashland

Raiders ‘got this’ in Friday win, improve Saturday at Ashland



Medford’s Brooklyn Bilz works her way to a fourth-place score of 7.5 on the balance beam during Friday’s Great Northern Conference win at Rhinelander. Bilz also was the night’s third-ranked all-around gymnast with 30.3 points. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River News
Thu, 02/14/2019 - 8:54am mattf

With a 121.575-116.825 win over the host Rhinelander Hodags on Friday night, the Medford Raiders have put themselves on the verge of clinching the program’s second Great Northern Conference Small Division championship in three years.
All that’s left to be done is putting in another solid performance at Saturday’s Great Northern Conference championships in Ashland.
Friday’s win over the Hodags put Medford at 3-0 in the Small Division duals. The only glitch is that the fourth dual, at Lakeland, was called off for the second time in 12 days Tuesday due to the weather and won’t be made up. However, according to GNC statistician Gregg Scott, the team scores for Medford and Lakeland from Saturday’s meet will determine who gets those two points that won’t be claimed in a dual meet.
Currently Medford is tied with 3-1 Rhinelander with six points in the GNC’s point system that combines dual-meet and championship meet success to determine the overall champion.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here