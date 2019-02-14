Raiders ‘got this’ in Friday win, improve Saturday at Ashland

With a 121.575-116.825 win over the host Rhinelander Hodags on Friday night, the Medford Raiders have put themselves on the verge of clinching the program’s second Great Northern Conference Small Division championship in three years.

All that’s left to be done is putting in another solid performance at Saturday’s Great Northern Conference championships in Ashland.

Friday’s win over the Hodags put Medford at 3-0 in the Small Division duals. The only glitch is that the fourth dual, at Lakeland, was called off for the second time in 12 days Tuesday due to the weather and won’t be made up. However, according to GNC statistician Gregg Scott, the team scores for Medford and Lakeland from Saturday’s meet will determine who gets those two points that won’t be claimed in a dual meet.

Currently Medford is tied with 3-1 Rhinelander with six points in the GNC’s point system that combines dual-meet and championship meet success to determine the overall champion.

