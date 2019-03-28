Raiders’ top goal is turning close losses into wins

The road to a Great Northern Conference softball championship has been blocked by the Mosinee Indians ever since the league’s inception in the spring of 2009.

The Indians again are the odds-on favorite this spring as they come off a WIAA Division 2 state runner-up finish in 2018, but the Medford Raiders have visions of being the team that gives them the most trouble.

There certainly are other candidates. Tomahawk gave the GNC two second-place state finishers last spring with its appearance in the WIAA Division 3 title game. Antigo should have a strong squad, Rhinelander has always been tough to beat and Lakeland showed signs last year that it may be coming out of its years-long drought.

But Medford head coach Virgil Berndt, as he typically is as each season gets underway, remains a believer his team is capable of being a late-season contender.

“We know we have talent,” Berndt said Tuesday, hours before his team was due to finally get outside and see what it had in a scrimmage with Stratford in Mauston. “We just have to get over that hump and find ways to win and compete for a conference title or a regional title.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.