Raider wrestlers seek big finishes in Madison

Medford Raiders Zeke Sigmund, Dane Higgins and Jake Rau return to the WIAA Division 2 individual state wrestling tournament aiming to improve on past performances, while senior Andy Poetzl is a first-time qualifier at the top of his game right now and capable of making some noise as well.
Medford’s foursome qualified for the state tournament with their top-three finishes at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal sectional meet, where eight Raiders competed for state berths. Poetzl and Sigmund won sectional championships at 138 and 145 pounds, while Higgins was second at 132 and Rau took third in a tough 220-pound bracket.
Eric Rehbein and Emett Grunwald came up one spot shy with fourth-place finishes, while Hayden Johnson and Clay Bowe came up empty against good competition at 182 and 170 pounds.
“We were definitely prepared for today,” Higgins said after he was done competing Saturday. “We sent a lot of guys on to sectionals, a lot of guys wrestled excellent. We had two fourth-placers, a second, a couple of firsts. We were definitely well prepared for this tournament.”
