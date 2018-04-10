Raider girls, Seidel defend the home course

The Medford Raiders stayed unbeaten in girls varsity races Thursday, earning a quality win over Marshfield in the Medford Invitational, held at the Black River Golf Course.

Holding out nicked-up Lauren Meyer and Karli Higgins in advance of Saturday’s Griak Invitational in the Twin Cities, the Raiders got strong efforts from a couple of freshmen to fill in the gaps, while Franny Seidel and Alicia Kawa set the pace in front of the pack. That allowed the Raiders to outscore Marshfield 35-40 to win the five-team meet held on a cool, but dry late afternoon.

D.C. Everest was third with 61 points, followed by Merrill with 115 and Ashland with 130.

“I’m really proud of the team for keeping our winning streak alive,” said Seidel, who won the race in 20:03.2. “It was pretty close with Marshfield. It was good competition, so I was really excited that we won.”

