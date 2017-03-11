Raider boys, Kawa pleased with efforts

The Medford Raiders completed probably the most successful cross country season in program history Saturday at the WIAA state championships in Wisconsin Rapids with one more fine outing for the record books.

Saturday’s performances at The Ridges Golf Course left the Raiders with few complaints. In the last race of a cold, blustery day, the boys finished ninth out of 16 teams, easily surpassing the 16th-place finish of the 2007 Raiders, the only other Medford team to ever qualify for state.

Even better, Trey Ulrich earned the highest individual placement in a state boys race in program history, taking seventh out of 152 Division 2 runners in 16:30.96 to earn a top-10 medal for the second straight year, something no Medford Raider has ever done.

