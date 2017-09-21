Home / The Star News / Quick strikes knock out the Cardinals

Quick strikes knock out the Cardinals



Gilman's Kade Kroeplin brings down Thorp receiver Jakob Rosemeyer for no gain on the final play of Friday's first quarter. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsPirate Cassidy Ogle has wide-open space as he takes off on his 82-yard kickoff return that gave Gilman a 23-8 lead to open the second half. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 09/21/2017 - 1:55pm mattf

Cassidy Ogle returned the second half kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown and Maverick Birkenholz brought back an interception 38 yards for another score 69 seconds later, breaking open a close game and propelling the Gilman Pirates to a 36-8 win over visiting Thorp Friday night.
After a tough previous week against Owen-Withee, the offense got back on track with 349 total yards, though 10 penalties and three turnovers were a drawback. Defensively, Thorp got a touchdown on its first drive but nothing after that.
But the game certainly turned on the back-to-back big plays, which didn’t just happen. Film study and preparation played roles in both.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here