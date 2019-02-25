Prep roundup Feb. 21-23

WIAA DIV. 2 STATE WRESTLING

220 pounds

Medford’s Jake Rau (35-2) goes 4-0 and wins the state championship match 4-2 over Jackson Linsmeier (45-6) of Valders.

132 pounds

Medford’s Dane Higgins (28-10) goes 2-3 and finishes sixth, falling in the fifth-place match 17-2 to Garrett Moll (42-7) of Lodi.

145 pounds

Medford’s Zeke Sigmund (27-7) goes 0-2, losing 7-4 to Andrew Forsythe (44-7) of North Fond du Lac and 2-1 to Austin Mowery (41-12) of Westby.

138 pounds

Medford’s Andy Poetzl (40-12) goes 0-2, losing 7-4 to Devan Alt (34-16) of River Valley and 3-2 to Ethan Schwartz (33-9) of Denmark.

WIAA DIV. 3 STATE WRESTLING

132 pounds

Cornell-Gilman’s Sam Pickerign (20-4) goes 0-2, losing 7-5 to Justin Kempf (45-6) of Weyauwega-Fremont and by pin (4:10) to Caden Carey (37-8) of Mineral Point.

160 pounds

Cornell-Gilman’s Spencer Kraus (36-7) goes 0-1, losing 7-4 to Devin Dennee (40-14) of Stratford.

WIAA DIV. 2 ANTIGO GYMNASTICS SECTIONAL

1. Ashland, 132.75

2. Medford, 126.325

3. Antigo, 122.45

4. Rhinelander, 119.55

5. Mosinee, 109.275

6. Chequamegon, 90.35

7. Lakeland, 59.05

8. Washburn, 0

Medford qualifies for the state team tournament for the first time in school history.

Individual state qualifiers include: Brooklyn Bilz, bars champion (8.4), third on floor exercise (8.65) and third all-around (32.95); Megan and Maddy Wanke, tied for third on balance beam (8.15); Maddy Wanke, fourth on vault (8.55).

Next: WIAA Div. 2 team state championships at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School, Friday at 2 p.m.; individual state championships, Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WIAA Div. 5 regional semifinal

Owen-Withee 62, Gilman 48

Gilman finishes the season at 12-10.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Friday

Menomonie 59, Medford 46

Thursday

Medford 72, Tomahawk 48

Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional, #9 Lakeland at #8 Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Thursday

Athens 46, Rib Lake 29

Rib Lake finishes second in Marawood North

Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional, #16 Cornell at #1 Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Thorp 54, Gilman 44

Fourth-place game in Cloverbelt Crossovers

Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional, #10 Lake Holcombe at #7 Gilman, Tuesday at 7 p.m.