Prep roundup Feb. 21-23



Medford's Jake Rau gets a near fall to complete a big five-point move that was the difference in his 6-3 win over St. Croix Central's Ryan Larson, a defending state champion, during their 220-pound semifinal Friday night in Madison. Rau improved to 2-1 against Larson this season and went on to win the 220-pound state championship Saturday night. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Dane Higgins gets a three-point near fall during his dominant second period against Delavan-Darien's Cole Hanson during Thursday's first round of 132-pound state competition. Higgins won 8-1 and ended the weekend by bringing home the sixth-place medal. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Andy Poetzl and River Valley's Devan Alt look to take the first shot against each other early in their 138-pound quarterfinal match Friday. Alt won the match 7-4. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Zeke Sigmund has work to do to escape the grasp of North Fond du Lac/St. Mary Springs' Andrew Forsythe during their 145-pound quarterfinal match Friday, won by Forsythe in the final seconds 7-4. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsCornell-Gilman's Spencer Kraus has control and looks to put Stratford's Devin Dennee to his back during their first round match at 160 pounds Thursday night. Kraus rallied late, but Dennee held on for a 7-4 win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsCornell-Gilman's Sam Pickerign reacts after his late rally comes up short in a 7-5 quarterfinal loss at 132 pounds to Weyauwega-Fremont's Justin Kempf Friday morning. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsThe Medford gymnastics team qualified for team state competition after a second-place finish at Friday's WIAA Division 2 Antigo sectional. Photo by Brett Farmer/Antigo Daily JournalBy tying her sister Maddy for third on the balance beam at Friday's sectional meet, Megan Wanke earned one of Medford's six individual qualifying entries for next weekend's WIAA state meet at Wisconsin Rapids. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star NewsGilman's Emma Grunseth tries to stop Owen-Withee center Jennifer Wendler from scoring in the post early in the Pirates' 62-48 WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal loss Friday night. Photo by David King/The Star NewsRib Lake's Steven Petkau gets the block on this shot by Athens' while getting defensive help from Alex Patrick and Zane Schreiner during Thursday's 46-29 loss. The loss, coupled with wins by Phillips Thursday and Friday, knocked Rib Lake to second place in the final Marawood North boys basketball standings. Photo by Casey Krautkramer/The Record-Review
Mon, 02/25/2019 - 11:58am mattf
Medford's Rau wins state wrestling title

WIAA DIV. 2 STATE WRESTLING
220 pounds
Medford’s Jake Rau (35-2) goes 4-0 and wins the state championship match 4-2 over Jackson Linsmeier (45-6) of Valders.

132 pounds
Medford’s Dane Higgins (28-10) goes 2-3 and finishes sixth, falling in the fifth-place match 17-2 to Garrett Moll (42-7) of Lodi.

145 pounds
Medford’s Zeke Sigmund (27-7) goes 0-2, losing 7-4 to Andrew Forsythe (44-7) of North Fond du Lac and 2-1 to Austin Mowery (41-12) of Westby.

138 pounds
Medford’s Andy Poetzl (40-12) goes 0-2, losing 7-4 to Devan Alt (34-16) of River Valley and 3-2 to Ethan Schwartz (33-9) of Denmark.

WIAA DIV. 3 STATE WRESTLING
132 pounds
Cornell-Gilman’s Sam Pickerign (20-4) goes 0-2, losing 7-5 to Justin Kempf (45-6) of Weyauwega-Fremont and by pin (4:10) to Caden Carey (37-8) of Mineral Point.

160 pounds
Cornell-Gilman’s Spencer Kraus (36-7) goes 0-1, losing 7-4 to Devin Dennee (40-14) of Stratford.

WIAA DIV. 2 ANTIGO GYMNASTICS SECTIONAL
1. Ashland, 132.75
2. Medford, 126.325
3. Antigo, 122.45
4. Rhinelander, 119.55
5. Mosinee, 109.275
6. Chequamegon, 90.35
7. Lakeland, 59.05
8. Washburn, 0
Medford qualifies for the state team tournament for the first time in school history.
Individual state qualifiers include: Brooklyn Bilz, bars champion (8.4), third on floor exercise (8.65) and third all-around (32.95); Megan and Maddy Wanke, tied for third on balance beam (8.15); Maddy Wanke, fourth on vault (8.55).
Next: WIAA Div. 2 team state championships at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School, Friday at 2 p.m.; individual state championships, Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
WIAA Div. 5 regional semifinal
Owen-Withee 62, Gilman 48
Gilman finishes the season at 12-10.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Friday
Menomonie 59, Medford 46
Thursday
Medford 72, Tomahawk 48
Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional, #9 Lakeland at #8 Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Thursday
Athens 46, Rib Lake 29
Rib Lake finishes second in Marawood North
Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional, #16 Cornell at #1 Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Thorp 54, Gilman 44
Fourth-place game in Cloverbelt Crossovers
Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional, #10 Lake Holcombe at #7 Gilman, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Comment Here