Prep hoops roundup: 3/7
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
Boys: Medford 71, Hortonville 65
WIAA Division 2 regional final at Medford
Raiders stun Polar Bears with rally from 20 down, win first regional title since 2008.
HOR: 29-36--65
MED: 17-55--71
Hortonville leaders: Charlie Schabo, 28 points; Paul Krueger, 15 points.
Medford leaders: Osy Ekwueme, 30 points; Garrett Strebig, 12 points; Cam Wenzel, 12 points.\
UP NEXT: D2 Sectional semifinal, Medford vs Wausau East at Merrill, Thursday, March 7, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
Boys: Medford 72, Antigo 63
WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Medford
Raiders win rubber match against Red Robins to reach regional final.
ANT: 25-38--63
MED: 31-41--72
Antigo leaders: Matt Arndt, 19 points; Drew Schwarz, 19 points.
Medford leaders: Garrett Strebig, 25 points; Osy Ekwueme, 17 points.
Boys: McDonell Central 65, Rib Lake 44
WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal at McDonell Central
Top-seeded Macks overcome slow start and use 20-0 run to defeat Redmen.
RL: 22-22--44
MCD: 33-32--65
Rib Lake leaders: Levi Ewan, 13 points; Cody Blomberg, 9 points.
McDonell Central leaders: Grayson Knowlton, 18 points; Nathan Hoglund, 14 points.