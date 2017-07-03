Prep hoops roundup: 3/7

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Boys: Medford 71, Hortonville 65

WIAA Division 2 regional final at Medford

Raiders stun Polar Bears with rally from 20 down, win first regional title since 2008.

HOR: 29-36--65

MED: 17-55--71

Hortonville leaders: Charlie Schabo, 28 points; Paul Krueger, 15 points.

Medford leaders: Osy Ekwueme, 30 points; Garrett Strebig, 12 points; Cam Wenzel, 12 points.\

UP NEXT: D2 Sectional semifinal, Medford vs Wausau East at Merrill, Thursday, March 7, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

Boys: Medford 72, Antigo 63

WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Medford

Raiders win rubber match against Red Robins to reach regional final.

ANT: 25-38--63

MED: 31-41--72

Antigo leaders: Matt Arndt, 19 points; Drew Schwarz, 19 points.

Medford leaders: Garrett Strebig, 25 points; Osy Ekwueme, 17 points.

Boys: McDonell Central 65, Rib Lake 44

WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal at McDonell Central

Top-seeded Macks overcome slow start and use 20-0 run to defeat Redmen.

RL: 22-22--44

MCD: 33-32--65

Rib Lake leaders: Levi Ewan, 13 points; Cody Blomberg, 9 points.

McDonell Central leaders: Grayson Knowlton, 18 points; Nathan Hoglund, 14 points.

