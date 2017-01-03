Prep hoops roundup: 3/1
A roundup of the past week of boys and girls basketball action for Taylor County teams.
TUESDAY, FEB. 28
Boys: Rib Lake 75, Lake Holcombe 52
WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal at Rib Lake
Cody Blomberg's double-double leads Redmen past Chieftains.
LH: 28-24--52
RL: 35-40--75
Lake Holcombe leaders: Jeremiah Reedy, 22 points; Kaden Kinney, 8 points.
Rib Lake leaders: Cody Blomberg, 18 points, 16 rebounds; Nick Gerstberger, 15 points.
Up next: (8) Rib Lake at (1) McDonell Central, Friday, March 3, 7 p.m.
Boys: Cornell 57, Gilman 44
WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal at Cornell
Chiefs pull away from Pirates in second half.
GIL: 24-20--44
CORN: 25-32--57
Gilman leaders: Roman Konsella, 18 points; Aaron Nagel, 10 points.
Cornell leaders: Noah Nohr, 23 points; Colton Hetke, 9 points.
Up next: (7) Cornell at (2) Clear Lake, Friday, March 3, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEB. 24
Girls: Merrill 43, Medford 34
WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Merrill
Blue Jays out-score Raiders by 7 in second half to advance in playoff opener.
MED: 20-14--34
MER: 22-21--43
Medford leaders: Hailee Clausnitzer, 13 points; Sophia Pernsteiner, 6 points.
Merrill leaders: Maddix Bonnell, 14 points; Lindsey Casper, 10 points.
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
Girls: McDonell Central 42, Rib Lake 36
WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal at McDonell Central
Redmen pull to within four late, but Macks hang on to advance.
RL: 19-17--36
MCD: 27-15--42
Rib Lake leaders: Katie Cardey, 19 points; Sam Rodman, 7 points.
McDonell Central leaders: Josie Verbick, 10 points; Abby Opsal, 9 points.
Boys: Medford 95, Northland Pines 57
Raiders smash Eagles in regular season finale.
MED: 58-37--95
NP: 33-24--57
Medford leaders: Garrett Strebig, 23 points; Cam Wenzel, 18 points.
Northland Pines leaders: Ryan Peterson, 14 points; Michael Rosinski, 7 points.
Boys: Rib Lake 73, Newman Catholic 53
Levi Ewan's 23 points lead Redmen to comfortable crossover win.
Newman Catholic leaders: Braxton Resch, 13 points.
Rib Lake leaders: Levi Ewan, 23 points; Nick Gerstberger, 16 points.
Boys: Osseo-Fairchild 64, Gilman 44
Thunder build 10-point halftime lead in crossover win against Pirates.
GIL: 22-22--44
O-F: 32-32--64
Gilman leaders: Chanse Rosmeyer, 12 points; Aaron Nagel, 10 points.
Osseo-Fairchild leaders: Logan Mulhern, 15 points; Jakob Lawrence, 10 points.