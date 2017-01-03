Prep hoops roundup: 3/1

A roundup of the past week of boys and girls basketball action for Taylor County teams.

TUESDAY, FEB. 28

Boys: Rib Lake 75, Lake Holcombe 52

WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal at Rib Lake

Cody Blomberg's double-double leads Redmen past Chieftains.

LH: 28-24--52

RL: 35-40--75

Lake Holcombe leaders: Jeremiah Reedy, 22 points; Kaden Kinney, 8 points.

Rib Lake leaders: Cody Blomberg, 18 points, 16 rebounds; Nick Gerstberger, 15 points.

Up next: (8) Rib Lake at (1) McDonell Central, Friday, March 3, 7 p.m.

Boys: Cornell 57, Gilman 44

WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal at Cornell

Chiefs pull away from Pirates in second half.

GIL: 24-20--44

CORN: 25-32--57

Gilman leaders: Roman Konsella, 18 points; Aaron Nagel, 10 points.

Cornell leaders: Noah Nohr, 23 points; Colton Hetke, 9 points.

Up next: (7) Cornell at (2) Clear Lake, Friday, March 3, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

Girls: Merrill 43, Medford 34

WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Merrill

Blue Jays out-score Raiders by 7 in second half to advance in playoff opener.

MED: 20-14--34

MER: 22-21--43

Medford leaders: Hailee Clausnitzer, 13 points; Sophia Pernsteiner, 6 points.

Merrill leaders: Maddix Bonnell, 14 points; Lindsey Casper, 10 points.

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

Girls: McDonell Central 42, Rib Lake 36

WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal at McDonell Central

Redmen pull to within four late, but Macks hang on to advance.

RL: 19-17--36

MCD: 27-15--42

Rib Lake leaders: Katie Cardey, 19 points; Sam Rodman, 7 points.

McDonell Central leaders: Josie Verbick, 10 points; Abby Opsal, 9 points.

Boys: Medford 95, Northland Pines 57

Raiders smash Eagles in regular season finale.

MED: 58-37--95

NP: 33-24--57

Medford leaders: Garrett Strebig, 23 points; Cam Wenzel, 18 points.

Northland Pines leaders: Ryan Peterson, 14 points; Michael Rosinski, 7 points.

Boys: Rib Lake 73, Newman Catholic 53

Levi Ewan's 23 points lead Redmen to comfortable crossover win.

Newman Catholic leaders: Braxton Resch, 13 points.

Rib Lake leaders: Levi Ewan, 23 points; Nick Gerstberger, 16 points.

Boys: Osseo-Fairchild 64, Gilman 44

Thunder build 10-point halftime lead in crossover win against Pirates.

GIL: 22-22--44

O-F: 32-32--64

Gilman leaders: Chanse Rosmeyer, 12 points; Aaron Nagel, 10 points.

Osseo-Fairchild leaders: Logan Mulhern, 15 points; Jakob Lawrence, 10 points.

