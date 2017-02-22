Prep hoops roundup: 2/22

A roundup of the past week of boys and girls basketball action for Taylor County teams.

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

Girls: Rib Lake 46, Gilman 33

WIAA Div. 5 regional quarterfinal

Redmen beat Pirates for second time in three weeks, pick up first playoff win since 2010.

GIL: 13-20--33

RL: 23-23--46

Gilman leaders: Camryn Skabroud, 8 points; Grace Grunseth, 7 points; Cooper Sherfield, 6 points; Taylor Hendricks, 6 points.

Rib Lake leaders: Katie Cardey, 16 points; Gracie Weinke, 14 points; Rae Wright, 10 points, 16 rebounds.

MONDAY, FEB. 20

Boys: Medford 74, Prentice 55 (nc)

Osy Ekwueme's 31 points leads Raiders past Buccaneers.

PRENT: 30-25--55

MED: 35-39--74

Prentice leaders: Drew Rohde, 17 points; Taylor Brayton, 12 points; Jarrett Dunbar, 12 points.

Medford leaders: Osy Ekwueme, 31 points; 10 rebounds; Garrett Strebig, 11 points; Cam Wenzel, 11 points.

Boys: Rib Lake 59, Abbotsford 55

Redmen rally past Falcons in Marawood North finale.

ABBY: 30-25--55

RL: 27-32--59

Abbotsford leaders: Tyler Kunze, 15 points; Ean Rau, 12 points; Ethan Kramas, 12 points.

Rib Lake leaders: Nick Gerstberger, 16 points; four others with 8 points.

Boys: Greenwood 65, Gilman 53

Devin Toburen scores 20 points as Indians spoil Pirates' Senior Night.

GWOOD: 30-35--65

GIL: 25-28--53

Greenwood leaders: Devin Toburen, 20 points; Trevor Serocki, 17 points.

Gilman leaders: Roman Konsella, 15 points; Chanse Rosemeyer, 14 points.

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

Girls: Newman Catholic 44, Rib Lake 34 (nc)

2nd place Marawood crossover

RL: 12-22--34

NEW: 22-22--44

Rib Lake leaders: Gracie Weinke, 12 points; Sam Rodman, 8 points.

Newman Catholic leaders: Signe Fronek, 18 points, 5 3s; Lauren Fech, 7 points.

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

Boys: Gilman 63, Bruce 48 (nc)

Pirates bolster their playoff resume with win over Raiders.

BR: 22-26--48

GIL: 29-34--63

Bruce leaders: Daniel Griego, 14 points; Casey Kroening, 10 points.

Gilman leaders: Chanse Rosemeyer, 18 points; Roman Konsella, 18 points; Dallas Skabroud, 10 points.

Boys: Medford 73, Lakeland 51

Raiders pull away in second half to clinch first-ever GNC championship.

LAKE: 26-25--51

MED: 30-43--73

Lakeland leaders: Tavian RisingSun-Doud, 17 points; Connor Evenhouse, 11 points.

Medford leaders: Garrett Strebig, 34 points, 9 3s; Jake Sullivan, 16 points; Osy Ekwueme, 13 points.

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

Girls: Lakeland 72, Medford 56

T-Birds remain unbeaten in GNC with 16-point win.

Lakeland Leaders: Lilith Schuman, 31 points; Sydney Ziebart, 15 points.

Medford leaders: Hailee Clausnitzer, 14 points; Sophia Pernsteiner, 13 points.

Boys: Prentice 80, Rib Lake 53

Taylor Brayton drains seven 3s to lead Bucs past Redmen.

RL: 31-22--53

PRENT: 46-34--80

Rib Lake leaders: Levi Ewan, 16 points; Nick Gerstberger, 11 points.

Prentice leaders: Taylor Brayton, 29 points, 7 3s; Drew Rohde, 18 points; Trace Brayton, 16 points.

Girls: Gilman 48, Stanley-Boyd 46

7th place Cloverbelt crossover

S-B: 21-25--46

GIL: 25-23--48

Stanley-Boyd leaders: Arianna Mason, 17 points; Carley Chwala, 12 points.

Gilman leaders: Grace Gruneth, 18 points; Taylor Hendricks, 12 points.

