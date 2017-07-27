Post 147 wins twice before getting bumped

Two wins on Friday allowed Medford’s Post 147 American Legion baseball team to set a program record for victories in a post-season tournament and become one of the final four teams in the Class A Tomahawk regional.

But Saturday’s 12-2 loss to Marathon Post 469 in five innings ended the team’s shot at becoming the first Medford team to reach a regional championship round.

Post 147 went 2-2 over three days of competition at Tyler Kahle Memorial Field, earning a pair of 10-run wins on Friday –– 12-2 over the host Tomahawk Cubs and 15-5 over Marion –– before being eliminated by Marathon. Medford played three straight elimination games after falling 1-0 to Wittenberg Post 502 on Thursday morning.

