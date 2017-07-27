Home / The Star News / Post 147 wins twice before getting bumped

Post 147 wins twice before getting bumped



Medford's Taylor Shaw slides safely into home while Tomahawk catcher Jake Ruid waits for the throw. The run gave Medford a 2-0 lead. Post 147 would score nine runs in the inning and coast to a 12-2 win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Winston Sapinski escapes a first-inning rundown between third base and home plate when a throw gets by Marion catcher Mitchell Elandt Friday afternoon. This was the last run in Medford's four-run first-inning rally. Post 147 went on to win 15-5. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 07/27/2017 - 9:00am mattf

Two wins on Friday allowed Medford’s Post 147 American Legion baseball team to set a program record for victories in a post-season tournament and become one of the final four teams in the Class A Tomahawk regional.
But Saturday’s 12-2 loss to Marathon Post 469 in five innings ended the team’s shot at becoming the first Medford team to reach a regional championship round.
Post 147 went 2-2 over three days of competition at Tyler Kahle Memorial Field, earning a pair of 10-run wins on Friday –– 12-2 over the host Tomahawk Cubs and 15-5 over Marion –– before being eliminated by Marathon. Medford played three straight elimination games after falling 1-0 to Wittenberg Post 502 on Thursday morning.
To see the entire story, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here