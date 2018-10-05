Pitching rules in DH split with Mosinee

The Medford Raiders couldn’t have pitched much better in Tuesday’s doubleheader with Mosinee, allowing just one run in 14 innings.

That one run, however, was the difference between a split and a sweep.

Seth Kuhn’s bad-hop bouncer got over shortstop Cade Alexander’s glove and into centerfield, driving in Ryan Walsh and giving Mosinee a walk-off 1-0 win in the nightcap. It allowed the Indians to salvage a split, even though they had been held scoreless through the rest of the doubleheader by Medford’s Nick Retterath and John McMurry.

“John pitched a great game,” Medford head coach Justin Hraby said of his tough-luck losing pitcher in game two. “He was a bad hop away from going out there in the eighth with zero against him. He worked ahead most of the night and had a lot of success with his curve ball.”

