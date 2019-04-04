Pitching depth, versatility highlight 2019 Raider roster

The Medford Raiders seem to have a lot of the pieces necessary for a successful baseball season.

Varsity experience isn’t lacking with eight letter winners returning and most of those players have earned multiple letters in their time with the program. Pitching depth might be as good as it’s ever been with four potential go-to starters on staff and a few more relief arms available during heavy weeks. Versatility abounds on defense, and the offense features some good contact hitters, some power as well as some base-running speed.

Another key ingredient, confidence, may have been added last summer following Medford’s run to the American Legion Class A state tournament, which many of this year’s Raiders played key roles in.

“They are still riding that,” said head coach Justin Hraby, who already begins his 15th season in the position. “Those guys talk about it. Cade (Alexander) brought that up that they’re ready to take the next step because of that experience. It’s done nothing but good things.”

