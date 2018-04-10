Home / The Star News / Pirates win two of three matches, settle for 3rd in East

Gilman’s Grace Grunseth goes for the kill, but Columbus Catholic’s Jessica Jakopin (r.) gets her left hand on the ball for a block kill to give the Lady Dons a 17-13 lead during game one of Monday’s Eastern Cloverbelt championship battle in Gilman. The Pirates could have forged a three-way tie atop the conference with an upset win, but the undefeated Dons denied them in a 3-0 sweep. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman's MyKell Podolak is challenged at the net by Columbus Catholic's standout freshman Dorci Walker during game two of Monday's loss. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Twenty-four hours after their potential co-conference championship bubble was burst, the Gilman Pirates rebounded in a big way Tuesday, burying the Greenwood Indians in a 3-0 sweep to secure third place in the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference.
Gilman finished 5-2 in league play after their 25-18, 25-11, 25-9 sweep of the last-place Indians and will host the third-place game of the Cloverbelt Conference crossovers Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. The most likely opponents are either Fall Creek or McDonell Central, who meet tonight, Thursday, in Chippewa Falls to break a current third-place tie in the Western Cloverbelt. Both are 4-2 in that league.
Sole possession of third place will be Gilman’s highest finish since it joined the Eastern side of the Cloverbelt Conference in 2010. The Pirates tied Spencer for third a year ago and played in the fourth-place crossover match.
