Pirates stay the course, earn the reward

Clinching Gilman’s first Cloverbelt Conference championship in 25 years with Thursday’s 8-6 win over Greenwood was a moment the Pirates’ seniors will never forget.

Especially if they remember how it all started.

Thrown to the varsity wolves at an early age, many of those seniors got their first taste of high school baseball on April 2, 2015 in a lopsided 19-0 non-conference loss at Rib Lake. It was the start of a 3-17 season that included a 2-14 mark in the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference.

Three years later, the Pirates won their first 10 games of a season shortened by a long winter and their first seven league games to clinch the program’s first title since it won the Western Cloverbelt in 1993.

