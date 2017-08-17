Pirates' next step is playoff push

Step one in the recovery from Gilman’s woeful 2015 season was to put some notches in the win column and play competitive football against the top squads in the CloverWood Conference.

For the most part, that was accomplished in 2016.

Now armed with several physically and mentally maturing players with at least two years of varsity experience on the roster, it’s only natural for the Pirates’ goals to have gotten higher in 2017.

“We’ve come a long way since two, three years ago,” senior lineman Lucas Zach said last week. “A few years ago we didn’t really even think about making the playoffs in the middle of the season. Now it just almost doesn’t seem real.”

“We made progression from the year before,” senior running back and linebacker Zach Person said. “We were young, still are. But we made a step forward and that just helps for this year where we’re going to take a step up from where we were last year. For sure (playoffs) is what we’re looking at.”

