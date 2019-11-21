Pirates believe they’re capable of some big things this season
In the past calendar year, the Gilman Pirates have ended lengthy Cloverbelt Conference championship droughts in the sports of softball and volleyball.
Could a breakthrough in girls basketball be next?
Second-year head coach Tammy Weir and assistant Candice Grunseth believe the ability is there to be a contender as the new season gets underway. They just hope the Pirates don’t wait too long to pull it all together.
Gilman opens the 2019-20 season Friday with an Eastern Cloverbelt Conference contest at Spencer and then gets the first of two three-game stretches they’ll have this season against Loyal, Neillsville and Colby, three of the conference’s upper-division teams of a year ago who are projected to be there again this winter.
