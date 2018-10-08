Photo Gallery: Medford football scrimmage

The Medford Raiders kicked off their 2018 football season Friday with a four-team scrimmage session hosted by Eau Claire Regis.

The Raiders faced Big Rivers Conference power Menomonie, host Regis and Marawood Conference contender Edgar.

The varsity offense had a strong outing, scoring against all three teams, including twice against Menomonie on touchdown passes from quarterback Jobe Miller. He hit Doug Way over the middle on fourth and goal for one and receiver Justin Sullivan out jumped two Mustang defenders to pull down a 40-yard bomb on the other. The ground game moved the ball fairly consistently against all three teams.

The defense had some troubles in the passing game, but was stout against the run. Medford’s JV team had a good day that included four touchdowns in its 20 offensive plays against Menomonie.

The Raiders open their regular season Friday, Aug 17 at defending WIAA Division 3 state champion Rice Lake.