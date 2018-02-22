Person and Pickerign break through to state

It’s quite common for wrestlers to move to lower weights during a wrestling season, especially toward tournament time.

For the Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe Wolfpack, going up was the way to go this year.

Senior Zach Person of Gilman and junior Sam Pickerign of Cornell will cap outstanding seasons this weekend at the WIAA Division 3 individual state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison after earning top-three finishes Saturday at the sectional meet hosted by St. Croix Falls at Osceola High School.

It’s the first state trip for both.

“I am excited for the boys,” Wolfpack head coach Greg Sonnentag said. “They both have been wrestling well and have really had to earn their berths to state, which makes it even more gratifying.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.