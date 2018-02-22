Home / The Star News / Person and Pickerign break through to state

Gilman senior Zach Person, shown here in his season-opening match against Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee, qualified for this weekend's WIAA Division 3 state wrestling tournament with a third-place finish for the Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe Wolfpack Saturday at the St. Croix Falls sectional. File photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsCornell junior Sam Pickerign, shown here in his season-opening match against Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee took second for Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe at Saturday's WIAA Division 3 St. Croix Falls sectional at 126 pounds and qualified for this weekend's state meet. File photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 02/22/2018 - 10:04am mattf

It’s quite common for wrestlers to move to lower weights during a wrestling season, especially toward tournament time.
For the Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe Wolfpack, going up was the way to go this year.
Senior Zach Person of Gilman and junior Sam Pickerign of Cornell will cap outstanding seasons this weekend at the WIAA Division 3 individual state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison after earning top-three finishes Saturday at the sectional meet hosted by St. Croix Falls at Osceola High School.
It’s the first state trip for both.
“I am excited for the boys,” Wolfpack head coach Greg Sonnentag said. “They both have been wrestling well and have really had to earn their berths to state, which makes it even more gratifying.”
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

