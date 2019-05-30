Home / The Star News / Outstanding sectional efforts send Redmen, Pirates to state

Gilman’s Evelyn Fryza is headed back to state shot put competition after taking fourth in Thursday’s Cameron sectional. Photo by Ross Pattermann/Tribune-PhonographRib Lake’s John Henry Hopkins pulls away from an Eau Claire Regis runner during his leg of the boys 800-meter relay during Thursday’s WIAA Division 3 Cameron sectional. The Redmen took second in this race as well as the 400-meter relay to advance to state. Hopkins also qualified for state in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet. Photo by Ross Pattermann/Tribune-PhonographRib Lake's Dilan Schneider winds up and fires during sectional discus competition. He qualified for state in both the discus and shot put. Photo by Ross Pattermann/Tribune-PhonographGilman’s Trevor Schmitt got up to 5-10 before bowing out of Thursday’s high jump competition at Thursday’s sectional meet. Schmitt, a senior, will make his first state appearance along with Torgor Crick, Dayne Tallier and Blake Wisocky in the 1,600-meter relay. Photo by Ross Pattermann/Tribune-PhonographGilman's state qualifiers include the girls 3,200-meter relay team of (front l. to r.) Sophia Drier, Lydia Syryczuk, Aubrey Syryczuk and Ava Gunderson, (back) shot putter Evelyn Fryza and the boys 1,600-meter relay team of Dayne Tallier, Blake Wisocky, Trevor Schmitt and Torgor Crick. Crick also qualified in the 800-meter run. Submitted photo
Thu, 05/30/2019 - 8:40am mattf

The Rib Lake boys tied for third place in the team standings Thursday at Cameron while qualifying six entries for state, and the Gilman Pirates qualified a boys and girls relay team as well as an individual from each squad in the best combined track and field sectional showing by the two local schools since both had big days in 2011.
Each of the four Division 3 relays will be represented by a Taylor County school. Rib Lake’s group of Taylor Balgord, Ashton Keiser, John Henry Hopkins and Connor Czysz got the Redmen to state in both the boys 400-meter and 800-meter relays with second-place sectional finishes in both. Gilman’s team of Torgor Crick, Dayne Tallier, Blake Wisocky and Trevor Schmitt punched a state ticket in the boys 1,600-meter relay. With a big drop in time, Gilman’s 3,200-meter girls team of Sophia Drier, Ava Gunderson, Lydia Syryczuk and Aubrey Syryczuk took second in its race and advanced to state.
Individually, Rib Lake’s Dilan Schneider will cap his fine senior year by competing in the state shot put and discus competitions, Rib Lake senior John Henry Hopkins is returning to state in the long jump and Rib Lake junior Steven Petkau is making his state debut in the triple jump. Gilman’s Crick advanced in the boys 800-meter run and junior Evelyn Fryza is going back in the girls shot put.
