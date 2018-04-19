Outdoor opener at Menomonie is a good one for Raiders

Katie Phillips and Mandi Baker had big days and Desirae Weissmiller won the shot put competition to lead the Medford Raiders to a strong second-place finish on the girls’ side of Thursday’s Mustang Open, hosted by Menomonie.

Led by Trey Ulrich’s first- and second-place efforts in distance races and a win from Justin Sullivan in the 800 meters, the boys fared well too, taking third among 10 teams who were happy to compete outside for the first time this spring.

The Raiders weren’t at full strength with several athletes gone on a school choir trip, but the results were as good as they could’ve hoped for.

“We got some nice surprises from our young kids,” head coach Mike Bub said. “For not having everyone, we looked pretty good. We got a lot of nice PRs.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.