Offensive mojo lost, Rib Lake can’t recover in 49-37 loss

Eleven minutes into Saturday’s WIAA Division 5 girls basketball regional final, things looked like they have most of the season for the Rib Lake Lady Redmen.

Their defense was keeping McDonell Central off the board, the offense was starting to click and the Redmen were nearing a double-digit lead at 15-6.

What happened after that was somewhat unexplainable for head coach Mike Wudi as his Redmen struggled mightily on offense, McDonell went on a 21-1 run and second-seeded Rib Lake (20-4) never recovered in a 49-37 loss to the third-seeded Macks (20-5), who will play fourth-seeded Clayton (22-3) tonight, Thursday, in a sectional semifinal at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser. Clayton knocked off undefeated Flambeau 68-50 in its regional final Monday.

“We had a nice start,” Wudi said. “We lost our offensive mojo there. I don’t know. We got a little panicky. McDonell is a good team. There’s no puppies here at this level anymore.”

