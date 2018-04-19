Offense finally gets swinging in game two; Raiders earn split

It took the Medford Raiders nine innings, but they finally found enough offense Thursday to earn a split in a season-opening doubleheader with Marathon played at the Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston.

The Raiders were silenced by Marathon pitcher Sasha Hornung in a 5-1 loss in the opener. Down 6-2 in game two, the Raiders broke out with nine runs in the third and fourth innings of game two and won 11-7 in five innings.

Head coach Virgil Berndt said it was a shaky start for the Raiders, who made their fair share of fielding and base running mistakes. But there were some bright spots too, not the least of which was finally getting on a field.

