Offense clicks as Redmen secure two must-have wins

With 16 points, Levi Ewan surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career, Steven Petkau capped a 9-0 start with a steal and slam dunk and the Rib Lake Redmen were able to simply have lots of fun Tuesday in an 83-40 Marawood North blowout win over Chequamegon.

The Redmen came out running and gunning, taking a 47-21 halftime lead over the 1-13 Screaming Eagles to put it away early. Included in that run were 11 points from Devyn Vlach, including three 3-pointers. It was Vlach’s second straight big offensive game as he finished with 13. Nick Gerstberger started his 11-of-12 night from the field by scoring nine points in the big run.

Then there was Ewan, who needed 10 points to hit 1,000 and he got it just before halftime with the first of three 3-pointers in the game. He now sits at 1,006 with nearly a season and a half remaining for the junior to accumulate plenty more. He also had 11 assists Tuesday to complete a double-double.

“It’s just a number,” Ewan said Monday of his impending achievement. “It’s pretty cool to get, but we’ve got bigger goals in mind than that.”

