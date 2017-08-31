Offense clicks early in third straight win

After a rocky first game and a half, the Medford Raiders found some goal-scoring punch and confidence during a busy first week of the 2017 season.

Both were on display in the first half of Tuesday’s Great Northern Conference opener in Stetsonville when the Raiders jumped all over Mosinee for four goals in an eventual 5-1 win.

The win was Medford’s third straight, bumping the Raiders’ overall record to 3-1-1 heading into Northland Pines tonight, Thursday, for a key early-season GNC battle.

“Hopefully we can keep the momentum going,” head coach Dan Felix said. “They have a lot of confidence now. Everybody seems to know what to do now. You can see the talent everybody has.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.