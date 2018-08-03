Now is the time; Redmen need to clear McDonell hurdle

There is one good thing about facing a program that has eliminated both your boys and girls basketball teams from the WIAA Division 5 tournament three times in a row.

It’s an opportunity to change the story.

The Rib Lake Redmen will get that chance tonight, Thursday, when they face the McDonell Central Macks in a boys basketball sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School.

With the school still stinging from the girls’ 49-37 loss to McDonell Central in the Feb. 24 girls basketball regional final, Rib Lake’s boys have some recent history of their own to erase.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.