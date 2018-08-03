Home / The Star News / Now is the time; Redmen need to clear McDonell hurdle

The Rib Lake Redmen earned the program’s third WIAA Division 5 regional championship plaque in four years with a 67-53 win over Turtle Lake Saturday night in Prentice. Rib Lake will meet McDonell Central for the fourth straight year on Thursday night. It’s the third time in that span the Redmen and Macks have met in the sectional semifinal round at Chetek. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star NewsRib Lake forward Nick Gerstberger puts up a short shot in the lane between Turtle Lake defenders Carson Schneider (42) and Jonah Kahl early in Saturday’s 67-53 WIAA Division 5 regional final win. Gerstberger had 17 points and nine rebounds. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star News
Thu, 03/08/2018 - 9:08am mattf

There is one good thing about facing a program that has eliminated both your boys and girls basketball teams from the WIAA Division 5 tournament three times in a row.
It’s an opportunity to change the story.
The Rib Lake Redmen will get that chance tonight, Thursday, when they face the McDonell Central Macks in a boys basketball sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School.
With the school still stinging from the girls’ 49-37 loss to McDonell Central in the Feb. 24 girls basketball regional final, Rib Lake’s boys have some recent history of their own to erase.
