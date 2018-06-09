Northland Pines’ fast start spoils opening day party

The Medford Raiders came into the soccer season believing their new turf surface at Raider Field would benefit them because of the speed they possess.

The Northland Pines Eagles have speed to burn too and theirs won out 3-1 in Friday’s Raider Field dedication soccer game.

Northland Pines’ Liam Oas scored twice in the first half to put the Raiders in yet another halftime hole, a trend Medford has to find a way to break if it’s going to have a successful season. Lochlan Siegmeier got loose for the first goal of the second half as well to seal the Eagles’ fifth straight win after a season-opening loss to Three Lakes-Phelps.

Senior Andy Poetzl got Medford’s historic first goal at 75:55, but the comeback effort got no closer.

