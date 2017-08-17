No guarantees as Hawks build off big season

Putting together a turnaround, breakthrough season in 2016 was one thing. Maintaining that success in 2017 is the next mission for the Rib Lake-Prentice Hawks, who will be one of the first teams in the state to kick off the new season Thursday night.

Excitement and confidence are high after a 6-4 football season that included a 6-2, third-place finish in the Marawood Conference, a win over eventual Division 7 state champion Edgar and the program’s first WIAA playoff berth since 2011.

The Hawks, under fifth-year co-head coach Jeremy Brayton and third-year co-head coach Mark Krommenacker, possess experienced lineman, a couple of veteran running backs, a relatively deep roster of close to 40 players and one of their speediest teams. But there are also holes to fill at key positions and some inexperience to overcome.

“By having our biggest team, numbers wise, that we’ve had in a couple of years, it’s obvious, people are getting excited,” Krommenacker said Monday. “I think we’re more confident going in, which is nice. That wasn’t always the case. Now we have to be confident going into these tougher games like Edgar and Stratford, knowing that we can compete with these guys.

“But we also need to be careful of not assuming we’re going to be competitive just because we were last year,” he added.

