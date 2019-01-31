No buzzer-beater this time for Columbus

The odds of Addie Baierl’s 40-foot shot at the buzzer going in didn’t seem high Friday night, but it was Columbus Catholic firing that shot against Gilman’s girls basketball team, which, to the Pirates, automatically raised the odds.

“These guys every time they hit a buzzer beater against us and when she shot it, I was like ‘oh great,’” Gilman’s Grace Grunseth said.

This time, though, the shot did not fall and after four defeats in the last five meetings against the Dons by an average of 2.25 points since the 2016-17 season, the Pirates finally got their nail-biting win, 58-55, to improve to 6-7 in the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference and 9-7 overall.

