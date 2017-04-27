NFL Draft: Packers should focus on defense, again

With the frightful weather outside, Thursday is the perfect opportunity to stay indoors and get your sports fill by watching the Milwaukee Bucks in game six of their first-round NBA playoff series with Toronto, which starts at 6 p.m., and the first round of the NFL Draft, which kicks off at 7 p.m.

It’s been three months since we last saw the Green Bay Packers in action, getting run by, over and through by the Atlanta offense in the NFC Championship Game. That leads to a theme that has become all too familiar in April in Packerland.

Defense, as it seems to be every year, must be the priority in this draft for Green Bay general manager Ted Thompson.

The prevailing argument among fans and talking heads is whether Thompson should nab a pass rusher or a cornerback in tonight’s first round. Both are obvious needs. But once again, the Packers don’t have a lot of control on how much first talent will be left when they pick. Barring a trade to move up in the first round, which is almost certain to not happen under Thompson’s watch, the Packers have the 29th of tonight’s 32 picks.

Not that any drafted player is a guaranteed difference maker, but logic would say it’s not going to be easy to get that kind of guy at 29. That’s the price of being as consistently good as Green Bay has been. The Packers have rarely had chances to draft guys that instantly make a team better.

If you believe the talking heads, this draft is filled with pass rushers and defensive backs worth taking in the first round. That bodes well for Green Bay, which I would argue also needs someone to compete for a job at inside linebacker, depth on the defensive line, running backs and more offensive line depth, even with Wednesday’s signing of former New Orleans All-Pro Jahri Evans –– yet another outside-the-box move by Thompson this off-season.

Pick No. 29 is too far down the list for me try to do a mock draft and predict who Green Bay will get. I’d like to see the Packers be aggressive in getting cornerbacks. Yes, plural. You can never have too many, especially when it looked against Dallas and Atlanta in the playoffs like they had none.

That being said, if Wisconsin’s TJ Watt is sitting there when the Packers’ pick comes up, it will be fascinating to see what Thompson would do. If you pass and Watt follows in the footsteps of his brother JJ and becomes a top-notch NFL pass rusher, Thompson won’t be allowed to forget it.

It’s always interesting to see what the rest of the NFC North does in the first round too. The Chicago Bears are in great position to get a difference maker on defense with the third pick. I could see them going with a defensive lineman or LSU safety Jamal Adams who is being talked about as the one surefire can’t miss in the draft. The Detroit Lions pick at No. 21, maybe about the spot they could take Stevens Point native Ryan Ramczyk. The Minnesota Vikings don’t have a first-round pick due to last year’s Sam Bradford trade. Will they make a trade to get back into the first day action?

