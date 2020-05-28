On to the next level

While the dream has always been in Zac Breneman’s mind, it took some time for his confidence to arrive.

Once it did during his senior season with the Medford Raiders, the possibilities now seem limitless.

A two-year starter on Medford’s offensive line, Breneman aims to keep improving and keep playing with the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds, who went 3-7 overall and 1-6 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) in 2019 under first-year head coach Wesley Beschorner. Beschorner, a record-setting quarterback at the University of South Dakota in the early 2000s, was the quarterbacks coach at Maryland before accepting the UW-EC job in February of 2019.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News or call 715-748-2626 for subscription information.