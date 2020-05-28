Home / The Star News

On to the next level



Medford senior Faith Piller, pictured during the breaststroke leg of the winning 200-yard medley relay in an Oct. 3 meet against Colby-Abbotsford plans to keep swimming with UW-Stevens Point’s women’s program. Photo by Ross Pattermann/Tribune-Phonograph
Piller decides she’s not done yet

Between three Great Northern Conference meets, three WIAA Division 2 sectional meets and swim camp during her high school career, the UW-Stevens Point Aquatics Center started to feel like a second home for Faith Piller.
Now, it will be her official home pool.
Piller plans on joining the Pointers’ women’s swim program in the fall after a solid four-year run with the Medford Raiders that culminated last November with a trip to the WIAA Division 2 state championships. She swam the breaststroke leg on Medford’s record-setting 200-yard medley relay team.
Individually, her top event was the 100-yard breaststroke and her fastest time, 1:14.23, was set in the UW-SP pool during the 2018 sectional meet.
