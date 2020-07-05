On to the next level

After a high school career filled with team and individual success, Medford senior Franny Seidel has decided she hasn’t reached the finish line quite yet.

The Raiders’ distance running standout is moving on to the University of Minnesota-Duluth this fall, where she plans to continue competing as a walk-on for the school’s women’s cross country and track programs. The Bulldogs compete in the 16-school NCAA Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Seidel said the process of choosing a college didn’t really hinge on the athletic part of the equation, but it’s exciting how it all worked out.

