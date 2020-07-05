On to the next level

Ean Wilson made a lot of headlines in the fall of 2019 with his rushing yardage totals on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage for the 11-1 Medford Raiders.

Now Wilson will put his defensive skills to work to keep his football career going.

The 2019 Co-Offensive Player of the Year in the Great Northern Conference is headed to UW-Oshkosh to take a shot at playing NCAA Division III football and begin the path toward a projected career in teaching physical education.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News or call 715-748-2626 for subscription information.