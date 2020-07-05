Home / The Star News

On to the next level



Medford senior Ean Wilson sacks Mosinee’s star quarterback Trey Fitzgerald during a 35-14 win on Oct. 11 that clinched a share of the Great Northern Conference title. Wilson is planning to attend UW-Oshkosh and is projected to play linebacker for the Titans. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 8:52am mattf
Wilson anxious to tackle challenge of cracking the Titans’ depth chart

Ean Wilson made a lot of headlines in the fall of 2019 with his rushing yardage totals on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage for the 11-1 Medford Raiders.
Now Wilson will put his defensive skills to work to keep his football career going.
The 2019 Co-Offensive Player of the Year in the Great Northern Conference is headed to UW-Oshkosh to take a shot at playing NCAA Division III football and begin the path toward a projected career in teaching physical education.
