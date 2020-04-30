On to the next level

Sports editor’s note: A relatively-high number of local student-athletes are making plans to continue their athletic careers in college starting in the fall. Over the next few weeks, look for profiles on these seniors in the pages of The Star News as they prepare to test themselves at the next level.

Playing college baseball had long been a dream for Medford senior John McMurry. Fortunately, finding the right place to fulfill that dream happened over a short period of time in 2019.

McMurry and Viterbo University made first contact late last July when Medford’s American Legion team played in the state tournament in Westby and by November, McMurry had committed to playing for the V-Hawks starting next season.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News or call 715-748-2626 for subscription information.