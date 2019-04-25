New track's first records set

It came nearly two weeks later than initially scheduled, but the Medford Raiders made their debut in their renovated facilities at Raider Field a complete success Tuesday with a sweep of the girls and boys team titles in the six-team Medford Invitational.

Practically dormant from competition due to a month’s worth of lousy spring weather, Medford’s outdoor opener allowed 80-plus athletes to show what they can do on a sun-splashed afternoon and evening.

“We talked to all the kids in practice last night and said, ‘OK new track, new facility. Anyone who wins a race gets a new track record,’” head coach Mike Bub said. “Let’s make sure there’s more Medford names than other names. We’re not going to win them all but let’s make sure we get our share.”

