New track's first records set



Medford Raider Morgan Brandner clears 5 feet and places second in the girls high jump competition during Tuesday's Medford Invitational. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Sami Stolp finishes second in the girls long jump by going 15 feet, 8.5 inches. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman’s Dominic Franzen sails toward the sand while going 16 feet, 6 inches and finishing 11th in Tuesday’s boys long jump. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Onyi Ekwueme accelerates after taking the baton from Noah Cipar during Tuesday’s boys 400-meter relay. These two joined Austin Mientke and Alex Carstensen to win the race in 46.2 seconds. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman’s Sophia Drier joined teammates Ava Gunderson, Lydia Syryczuk and Aubrey Syryczuk in finishing third in the girls 1,600-meter relay. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 04/25/2019 - 9:30am mattf
Raiders dominate, Pirates get four wins

It came nearly two weeks later than initially scheduled, but the Medford Raiders made their debut in their renovated facilities at Raider Field a complete success Tuesday with a sweep of the girls and boys team titles in the six-team Medford Invitational.
Practically dormant from competition due to a month’s worth of lousy spring weather, Medford’s outdoor opener allowed 80-plus athletes to show what they can do on a sun-splashed afternoon and evening.
“We talked to all the kids in practice last night and said, ‘OK new track, new facility. Anyone who wins a race gets a new track record,’” head coach Mike Bub said. “Let’s make sure there’s more Medford names than other names. We’re not going to win them all but let’s make sure we get our share.”
