Home / The Star News / New faces bring a spark as soccer team waits for spring

New faces bring a spark as soccer team waits for spring



Hailey Kollmansberger tries to get the soccer ball away from Bella Veal during some offense versus defense work at Medford’s practice on March 28. Veal is the team’s top returning scorer from a year ago, while Kollmansberger is a junior newcomer making a strong push for playing time. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsJasmine Wiitala heads a ball during the Medford soccer team’s March 28 practice. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 04/05/2018 - 9:04am mattf

While graduation took almost half of the team’s limited roster, an infusion of young and new athletes appears to have invigorated Medford’s girls soccer team.
The senior-less Raiders figure to be one of the youngest squads in the Great Northern Conference and depth is an issue for the second straight year with just 16 girls on the opening-day roster.
In a sense, this year marks a fresh start with so many new faces, and the Raiders are making the most of it, even if they’ve been forced to practice in the cramped Medford Area Elementary School gym while they wait for the snow on the Stetsonville field to melt.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here