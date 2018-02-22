Home / The Star News / Never satisfied approach pays off

Never satisfied approach pays off



It’s mission accomplished for Medford’s Jake Rau, who lets out a big sigh of relief after completing a 6-2 win over Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal’s Lucas Ingold in Saturday’s third-place match at 195 pounds that clinched his first WIAA state berth. Rau is one of four Medford wrestlers who qualified for state out of the Amery sectional on Saturday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsDane Higgins secures early control over Hayward-Northwood’s Jayden Windsor in Saturday’s first round. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsZeke Sigmund battles Bloomer-Colfax’s Mitchel Harmon in Saturday’s 132-pound semifinals. Sigmund won this match 2-0 to qualify for state. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider Kolten Hanson tosses Osceola's Logan Johnson to the mat during his dominant semifinal performance that ended with a second-period pin. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Andy Poetzl controls the leg of Baldwin-Woodville's Landen Lorentson during a 138-pound consolation match won by Poetzl 7-6. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Walker Ewan has a chance to get Baldwin-Woodville's Jordan McCray on his back but can't quite finish the move during an 11-5 first-round loss at 126 pounds. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider Jake Brunner is on his way to an escape against Ashland's Erik Gerovac during a 113-pound elimination match won by Gerovac 8-6. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 02/22/2018 - 10:08am mattf

It doesn’t matter if you’re a four-time state qualifier, a first-time state qualifier or somewhere in between. There is no time to be satisfied if you’re going to compete with Wisconsin’s elite wrestlers.
That was the underlying theme of a Wednesday morning conversation with Medford’s Kolten Hanson, Jake Rau, Dane Higgins and Zeke Sigmund, who will begin WIAA Division 2 state competition tonight, Thursday, with preliminary matches at the Kohl Center in Madison that start at approximately 7:15 p.m.
Those four Raiders qualified for state with top-three finishes Saturday at the WIAA Division 2 Amery sectional. None were champions, meaning they’ll wrestle in do-or-die first-round matches today, but Hanson and Sigmund earned solid second-place finishes, while Rau and Higgins only lost once as well and finished third.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

