NCAA All-Americans; Medford’s Rinaldi, Sullivan earn spots on top relay teams

2017 Medford graduate Jake Sullivan carries the baton for UW-La Crosse in the anchor leg of the men’s 1,600-meter relay NCAA Division III championship final. The Eagles took fifth in the race to earn All-American status. D3Photography.com photo (courtesy of UW-La Crosse)Victor Rinaldi (bottom right), a 2018 Medford Area Senior High graduate, accepts an All-American award along with his UW-Whitewater teammates Dwayne Ford, Jake Schneider and Tyreik Thomas after they finished third in the men’s 400-meter relay at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships in Geneva, Ohio. D3Photography.com photo (courtesy of UW-Whitewater)
Not one, but two, former Medford Raiders ended their spring collegiate seasons by earning All-American (top eight) honors at the NCAA Division III Men’s Track and Field Outdoor Championships held May 23-25 and hosted by Mount Union at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
UW-La Crosse sophomore Jake Sullivan is now a two-time All-American after competing with the fifth-place team in the men’s 1,600-meter relay. He was also on UW-L’s fourth-place team at the NCAA Indoor Championships held in March in Boston.
UW-Whitewater freshman Victor Rinaldi capped a strong first season with the Warhawks by leading off for their third-place team in the 400-meter relay. Rinaldi emerged as a key member of Whitewater’s sprint crew during the outdoor season, taking a place on the 400-meter relay team at mid-season with sophomore Dwayne Ford of Racine Case, junior Jake Schneider of Plymouth and sophomore Tyreik Thomas of Racine Case.
