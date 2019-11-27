Motivated by last season, Redmen aim for bigger and better year

There are a lot of boys basketball teams who would take a second-place finish in their conference and advancement to a WIAA regional final round.

The Rib Lake Redmen of 2018-19 were not one of those teams.

With most players returning from the previous year’s Marawood North and WIAA Division 5 regional championship squad, the Redmen entered last winter with high hopes. But they were upset by Abbotsford on opening night and they’d probably tell you they never really got to the level of play they thought they could get to in a 16-8 season that ended last March with a 50-43 regional final loss to visiting Athens.

Fast forward to now and there appears to be a more relaxed yet confident and focused vibe within the 2019-20 squad, which was scheduled to open the new season Tuesday with a non-conference game against Northland Lutheran.

