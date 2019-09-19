Home / The Star News / Moore, Erickson lead Hawks to a CC victory at Stratford

Moore, Erickson lead Hawks to a CC victory at Stratford



Thu, 09/19/2019 - 10:19am mattf

After coming up just short a week earlier in Phillips, the Prentice-Rib Lake Hawks girls cross country team got its first meet victory of the season Tuesday at the six-team Stratford Invitational.
Serena Moore got her second straight individual win and senior Kaitlyn Erickson wasn’t far behind in third place while leading the Hawks to a five-point margin of victory over Rhinelander (46-51). Stratford was third with 59 points, followed by Athens (71), Spencer (124) and the incomplete team from Owen-Withee.
The Stratford course certainly agreed with the Hawks, who set several season-best times in both the girls and boys races. The boys finished fourth as a team led by a fifth-place finish from Peyton Enders. For the full story see this week's issue of The Star News

