Home / The Star News

Minimum roster, maximum outcome



Prentice-Rib Lake’s girls cross country team of (l. to r.) Brook Peterson, Kylee Good-rich, Kaitlyn Erickson, Serena Moore and Zoei Goodrich is headed to Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 state cross country meet after finishing second at the sectional meet hosted by South Shore.
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 9:34am mattf
Prentice-Rib Lake has first girls team state qualifier

The Prentice-Rib Lake Hawks began the season at Timm’s Hill not even having a scoring team. The girls are going to finish it running with Division 3’s best of the best Saturday at the WIAA state cross country championships at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
The Hawks qualified for the state meet by finishing second in the team standings at Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 South Shore sectional meet, held at Northern Pines Golf Course in Iron River. Marawood Conference schools took three of the top four spots with Chequamegon (49 points) and Prentice-Rib Lake (79 points) earning the two team state berths from the meet. Unity (97) and the Phillips Loggers (102) were a distant third and fourth.
The Hawks were close to qualifying for state in the boys meet too. The Hawks may have finished sixth, but they were just 13 points behind runner-up Chequamegon and senior Peyton Enders was a heartbreaking one spot away from qualifying as an individual.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here