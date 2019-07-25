Home / The Star News / Mildbrand’s homer ends pitcher’s duel with Trojans

Whittlesey’s Thomas Mildbrand is mobbed by his teammates near home plate after he hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the 12th inning Sunday to end the Reds’ 3-2 win over Westboro. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsWestboro rightfielder Butch Wiegel lunges as far as he can but comes up just short of catching this looper down the line hit by Whittlesey’s Ryan Kraschnewski in Sunday’s 11th inning. The ball landed in fair territory, giving Kraschnewski a leadoff single, but he would finish the inning stranded on second base. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 07/25/2019 - 8:30am mattf

After nine innings of punchless offense, Whittlesey’s Thomas Mildbrand delivered a knockout Sunday afternoon with a long solo home run leading off the bottom of the 12th inning that walked off the Westboro Trojans 3-2 in the best game of another rain-shortened weekend in the Dairyland League.
Mildbrand’s blast off Taylor Brayton easily cleared the leftfield fence and sent the Reds to their fourth straight league and fifth win in their last six. At 6-4 in league play, the Reds have more than likely sealed their spot in the fast-approaching Wisconsin Baseball Association tournament.
Westboro’s upset bid in front of a big Whittlesey Fest crowd fell short and dropped the Trojans to 4-5. They have three games left to try to squeeze themselves into playoff consideration as well.
